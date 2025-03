COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters were on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday night in Coachella.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 52nd Avenue and Fillmore Street, burning two large piles of debris. Cal Fire crews contained the blaze and no evacuations or injuries were reported.

Cal Fire crews were expected to stay on scene throughout the night for hot spots and mop up.

Stay with KESQ for any updates.