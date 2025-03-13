Skip to Content
Rain coming down in the Coachella Valley, wash roads remain open

today at 7:17 AM
Published 7:16 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calf. (KESQ) – Rainfall this morning in the Coachella Valley is leaving roads slick. Sp far, all three washrooms remain open.

Drivers should be cautious on the roads today. If you’re out driving, slow down, maintain extra space between vehicles, and be aware that wet roads can be slippery. Keep your headlights on and pay attention to road signs for your safety.

Today’s weather may affect events like the BNP Paribas Open and VillageFest in Palm Springs. Stay with us for live updates throughout the day on air and online. For weather updates, download the First Alert Weather App by searching "KESQ First Alert" in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Allie Anthony

