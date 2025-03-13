Suspect arrested in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio Police arrested a suspect in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Indio late Thursday morning.

Police say the the pedestrian was hit on Valencia Avenue, east of Monroe Street. They located and arrested the suspect about a mile and a half away on Highway 111 near Marshall Street, where the vehicle was towed away.

There is no word yet on the condition of the person hit, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

