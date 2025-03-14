Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open volunteers share their charitable work, love for helping visitors at Tennis Paradise

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – This year, the BNP Paribas Open volunteers broke a record with over 1,500 people volunteering to serve in various jobs throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. 

Volunteers in The Champions Volunteer Foundation said they love being at the tennis garden because of it's atmosphere, but their work is more than just serving the visitors. Each volunteer's service contribution adds to the Desert Champions charity fund. Last year they raised over $700,000 for charities in the Coachella Valley. 

The volunteers serve in roles ranging from ushers, drivers, security, ball crew and more. They are said to be the friendliest staff and pride themselves on serving the visiting tennis community with love.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the BNP volunteer staff on what makes their job at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden special.

