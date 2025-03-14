Driver accused of leading pursuit, running over officer’s foot in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indio Police Department was searching for a man, accused of running over an officer's foot, and leading a pursuit into the east end of the valley Friday night.

Investigators said a motorcycle officer pulled over the driver of a white Chevy Cruze around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Indio Boulevard and Avenue 48.

During contact, the suspect allegedly drove off - running over the officer's foot.

Indio Police said the officer got back on his motorcycle - and followed the suspect. The suspect allegedly led the chase on surface streets into Thermal.

The pursuit ended in the area of Buchanan Street and 58th Avenue - when the officer lost sight of the suspect. Investigators said the suspect abandoned the vehicle, and ran off into nearby orange groves.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies assisted in the search with Indio Police Department; a perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not located. The suspect vehicle was towed for evidence.

Investigators said the officer did not seek medical treatment Friday night.

