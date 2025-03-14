Under the Influence Operation in the city of Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indio police department had an Under the Influence operation. Drug recognition experts hit the streets to identify those using illegal drugs and arresting them.

It's part of the department's mission to reduce crime and prevent illegal drug activity in the city of Indio. The operation was inspired by the "Drive Safe campaign" started in August of last year; they saw an issue with pedestrian safety.

Officers went out this morning evaluating several people on the streets of Indio. Lieutenant Andrew Leyva says a total of 7 were arrested, including 5 who were under the influence, the rest had warrants for possession of narcotics or weapons.

These experts are heavily trained to determine if someone is under the influence.

"These officers help other officers identify some of the symptomology, some of the things that the body does that the person cannot control, " explains Lieutenant Leyva. "For instance, like the way the eyes react when a stimulus or something goes near their eyes, we move from left to right to see what their eyes are doing. We check out the people's size, their pulse."

The lieutenant says they hope to continue doing this at least every other month.