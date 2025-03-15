Firefighters Contain House Fire on Avenida Grace in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) Firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 85000 block of Avenida Grace in the City of Coachella, where smoke was seen coming from a single-story, single-family home.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and quickly worked to contain the fire, which was primarily located on the exterior of the structure., according to Cal Fire. While there was some minor extension into the living area, firefighters successfully prevented significant damage to the home.

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries and no displacements reported as a result of the incident.