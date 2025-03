News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with the Tribe's CEO George Nicholas about the various sponsorships at the tournament later today.

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.