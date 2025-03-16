Skip to Content
News

Palm Springs Animal Shelter hosts St. Paw-trick’s Adoption Weekend, a free adoption event

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:55 AM

You can take home a furry friends for St. Patrick's Day, for no cost at all.

According to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, all of the shelter's kennels are full, and officials are now calling on the local community to help find loving homes for the amazing pets at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. On March 15th and 16th, join us for St. Paw-trick’s Adoption Weekend, where adoption fees are fully sponsored thanks to the generosity of Boozehounds.

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet all of the dogs, cats, and other pets who are ready to be your next best friend. Every adoption not only changes the life of the animal you welcome into your home but also helps us create much-needed space for other pets in need.

Whether you’re looking for a playful pup, a snuggly kitten, or a laid-back companion, there’s someone here waiting to meet you. The shelter team will be on hand to guide you through the adoption process and help you find the perfect match. Check out all of the available dogs and cats at psanimalshelter.org.

Event Details

When: March 15th and 16th, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Where: Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Address: 4575 E Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Come visit and meet the wonderful animals in their care, and help make this St. Paw-trick’s Adoption Weekend a success. Together, we can change lives and create brighter futures for these deserving pets.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content