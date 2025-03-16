Palm Springs Animal Shelter hosts St. Paw-trick’s Adoption Weekend, a free adoption event

You can take home a furry friends for St. Patrick's Day, for no cost at all.

According to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, all of the shelter's kennels are full, and officials are now calling on the local community to help find loving homes for the amazing pets at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. On March 15th and 16th, join us for St. Paw-trick’s Adoption Weekend, where adoption fees are fully sponsored thanks to the generosity of Boozehounds.

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet all of the dogs, cats, and other pets who are ready to be your next best friend. Every adoption not only changes the life of the animal you welcome into your home but also helps us create much-needed space for other pets in need.

Whether you’re looking for a playful pup, a snuggly kitten, or a laid-back companion, there’s someone here waiting to meet you. The shelter team will be on hand to guide you through the adoption process and help you find the perfect match. Check out all of the available dogs and cats at psanimalshelter.org.

Event Details

When: March 15th and 16th, 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Where: Palm Springs Animal Shelter

Address: 4575 E Mesquite Ave, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Come visit and meet the wonderful animals in their care, and help make this St. Paw-trick’s Adoption Weekend a success. Together, we can change lives and create brighter futures for these deserving pets.