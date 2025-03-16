Protesters rally outside Tesla dealership in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Across the country, protests have erupted in opposition to Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government’s reshaping efforts, particularly the controversial Department of Government Efficiency. Demonstrators are speaking out against what they see as Musk’s growing influence on government policies, especially regarding cuts to federal agencies and the downsizing of the IRS.

In Cathedral City, nearly 200 people gathered outside a Tesla dealership to voice their frustrations Sunday afternoon. Holding signs like “Deport Musk” and “No to Doge,” these protesters are angry about Musk's role in dismantling key government departments and reducing the IRS workforce, which would impact thousands of federal employees. Many also pointed to the struggles Tesla has faced in recent months, with the company’s stock value plummeting by almost 50% since December.

Though the protest in Cathedral City was peaceful, the larger wave of discontent has been marked by violent incidents. Tesla vehicles were destroyed by fire in Seattle, a charging station in Massachusetts was torched, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Tesla dealership in Oregon. Protesters here in the valley are focused on making their voices heard in a collective manner.

Organizers have pledged to continue gathering every Sunday for an hour to keep pushing for change and to make sure they are part of the nationwide impact. While the protests focus on Musk’s actions, they also reflect a growing frustration with the power corporate leaders hold over political decisions and government policies.