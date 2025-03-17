PS Drone Fest inspiring students and future innovators in drone technology

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)– PS Drone Fest 2025, the largest drone festival in North America, will take place from March 21–23 at Palm Springs High School, featuring groundbreaking technology, drone competitions, and inspiring keynotes speakers. The event is hosted by the Palm Springs Unified School District, aligning with its growing drone programs across schools.

Event organizers emphasize the shortage of drone pilots in the U.S., highlighting the rapid expansion of the drone industry globally and the increasing demand for skilled professionals. Drones are now essential in various industries, including security, public safety, art, film, and real estate. Through certification programs offered by PSUSD, students can gain skills, preparing them for high-paying, in-demand careers upon graduation.

Drone Fest will highlight the growing demand for drone technology across key industries while offering exciting opportunities for people to explore and engage with the field, inspiring them to get involved and pursue careers in the industry.

For tickets to Drone Fest 2025, head to this link.