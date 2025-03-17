Road work in Indio this week; delays expected in work zones

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A traffic alert in the City of Indio this week - The city is working on resurfacing streets to improve safety and driving conditions.

Traffic will be down to one lane in work zones, and there may be some delays.

Work on Avenue 41 was being done on Monday.

On Tuesday, crews will be working on parts of Requa Avenue between Sage Street and Indio Boulevard.

On Wednesday, crews will be working on Requa between Monroe Street and the Indio Gardens Apartments.

On Thursday, work continues on Requa Avenue between the Indio Garden Apartments and Arabia Street.

There will also be additional work on residential streets in the Grace, Las Brisas North, and Sun Tree Neighborhoods.

Crews will be working from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.