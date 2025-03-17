Schumer postpones book tour due to ‘security concerns’ amid anger from Democrats over government funding fight

By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Chuck Schumer has postponed his book tour events amid anger from within the Democratic Party over the Senate minority leader’s handling of the government funding bill.

This week, the Democratic leader was scheduled to appear in Baltimore, Washington, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Francisco, to discuss his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning.”

“Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled,” representatives for Schumer said in a statement.

Schumer has faced heavy backlash from within his caucus and the Democratic base over his decision to vote to advance a Republican-led funding bill last week, in an effort to avert a government shutdown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.