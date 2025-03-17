State ‘Shoulder Tap’ operation results in 167 citations statewide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control released on Monday the results of 167 citations issued in its latest "shoulder tap" operation.

The Department teamed up with 62 law enforcement agencies throughout the state on Saturday as part of that effort.

Minors supervised by law enforcement stood outside stores that sell alcohol and asked customers to make a purchase for them, while stating explicitly that they were underage.

Adults who agreed could then be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Federal data reports that car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens. Of those crashes, 27% of drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 had a blood alcohol content of .01 or higher.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.