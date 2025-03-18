Desert Hot Springs cracks down on homeless encampments with new camping restrictions

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A new push to clear homeless encampments is creating mixed reactions.

At Tuesday's meeting, Desert Hot Springs City Council passed the camping restrictions ordinance aimed at removing homeless encampments from public spaces, citing safety and sanitation concerns.

Some Desert Hot Springs residents are saying it's long overdue while others wonder where people will go.

"I'm open to whatever solution is coming up, as long as something gets done," Marilyn Hannan, resident said. "Because if we're doing what we do now, it may not pan out for the better."

