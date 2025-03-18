Dining Out For Life in support of DAP Health returning April 24

The dining and fundraising event "Dining Out For Life" is returning to the Coachella Valley in April. In its 21st year, the nationwide event raises money to support those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS.

On Thursday, April 24th, participating restaurants, bars, and cafes across the Coachella Valley will donate a percentage of the entire sales for the day to support DAP Health's services and programs.

More than 20,000 local diners are expected to participate this year, with event organizers saying greater Palm Springs consistently ranks as one of the nation's most successful Dining Out For Life areas. Last year, 75 venues participated and over $270,000 was raised. Organizers are hoping to make the greater Palm Springs area the number one spot this year.

Here's how to get involved: