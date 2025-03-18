Skip to Content
News

Exclusive: Rep. Raul Ruiz Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Physicians on Healthcare Concerns

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:44 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Congressman Raul Ruiz met privately with local physicians Tuesday in Indio to discuss mounting concerns over healthcare policy changes under the Trump administration.

During the closed-door roundtable, doctors voiced frustration over funding cuts and restrictions on critical healthcare information, which they say are impacting patient care.

In an exclusive interview airing tonight on News Channel 3, Ruiz sits down with Garrett Hottle to address these concerns and discuss potential solutions.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 6:30pm for the full report.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content