Exclusive: Rep. Raul Ruiz Holds Closed-Door Meeting With Physicians on Healthcare Concerns

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Congressman Raul Ruiz met privately with local physicians Tuesday in Indio to discuss mounting concerns over healthcare policy changes under the Trump administration.

During the closed-door roundtable, doctors voiced frustration over funding cuts and restrictions on critical healthcare information, which they say are impacting patient care.

In an exclusive interview airing tonight on News Channel 3, Ruiz sits down with Garrett Hottle to address these concerns and discuss potential solutions.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, and 6:30pm for the full report.