Firefighters knock down flames at Thousand Palms garage

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters knocked down a blaze at a single-story residence in Thousand Palms today.

The fire were reported shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday at a single- family dwelling in the 31700 block of Via Ventana, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An arriving unit noted flames emanating from the garage, after which the fire was "contained to a vehicle inside the garage," the department said. No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced.

RCFD personnel said they would remain at the scene until at least 11:30 a.m. for overhaul.