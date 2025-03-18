Supervisors approve agreement to enhance walking, bicycling opportunities

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County supervisors today approved an agreement with an Inland Empire nonprofit to manage a program intended to enhance pedestrian and bicycle safety, while encouraging greater use of non-motorized transportation in Coachella, Hemet and San Jacinto.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the Board of Supervisors authorized the compact with the Southern California Mountains Foundation, also known as the Urban Conservation Corps of the Inland Empire, to handle a program funded via a $60,000 Active Transportation Project grant from the California Department of Transportation.

Under the agreement, the organization will oversee components of the Riverside University Health System's "Safe Routes for All" initiative, which focuses on encouraging pedestrian and bicycle activities in lieu of automobile travel.

The foundation will deploy young adults between 18 and 25 years old to conduct "walk audits" in Coachella, Hemet and San Jacinto, where they will identify the viability of bicycle and pedestrian paths, collect data on where improvements are needed and develop an educational campaign to promote "non-motorized modes of transportation'' in the areas, according to documents posted to the board agenda Tuesday.

"This program aims to increase the proportion of trips made by these active modes, enhance safety and mobility ... and improve public health,'' the RUHS said.

The grant program will run to the end of the current fiscal year.