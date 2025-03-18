U.S. Border Patrol seizes weapons on I-10

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - U.S. Border Patrol is cracking down on weapons trafficking right here in the Coachella Valley.

Agents from the Indio Station posted on social media Tuesday a photo of the latest contraband seizure made by Patrol Agents from the Premier Sector in El Centro. They intercepted four AK-style rifles, eight handguns, pistol magazines, and 50 rounds of ammunition on Interstate 10.

Border Patrol also saying in the post, "The cartels are trying to arm up like it's Call of Duty, but they forgot we're playing Border Patrol: Ultimate Shutdown Edition."