Skip to Content
News

U.S. Border Patrol seizes weapons on I-10

By
New
Published 10:40 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - U.S. Border Patrol is cracking down on weapons trafficking right here in the Coachella Valley.

Agents from the Indio Station posted on social media Tuesday a photo of the latest contraband seizure made by Patrol Agents from the Premier Sector in El Centro. They intercepted four AK-style rifles, eight handguns, pistol magazines, and 50 rounds of ammunition on Interstate 10.

Border Patrol also saying in the post, "The cartels are trying to arm up like it's Call of Duty, but they forgot we're playing Border Patrol: Ultimate Shutdown Edition."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content