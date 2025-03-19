Skip to Content
News

Highway 111 inside lanes to shut down in Rancho Mirage for landscaping

KESQ
By
New
Published 9:54 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The two inside lanes of Highway 111 will be closed in Rancho Mirage today to allow for landscaping work in the median.   

Each lane will be shut down from the west city limits to the east city limits, creating anticipated traffic delays, according to a Rancho Mirage Public Works Department statement.

Drivers were encouraged to use caution in the area or seek alternate routes, such as those involving Bob Hope Drive or Monterey Avenue.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content