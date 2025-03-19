Highway 111 inside lanes to shut down in Rancho Mirage for landscaping

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The two inside lanes of Highway 111 will be closed in Rancho Mirage today to allow for landscaping work in the median.

Each lane will be shut down from the west city limits to the east city limits, creating anticipated traffic delays, according to a Rancho Mirage Public Works Department statement.

Drivers were encouraged to use caution in the area or seek alternate routes, such as those involving Bob Hope Drive or Monterey Avenue.