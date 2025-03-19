Skip to Content
Mariachi Festival returns to Coachella this Saturday

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Coachella is hosting its annual Mariachi Festival on Saturday, March 22nd from 5 to 9 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park on 4th Street between Orchard and Vine.

Guests will enjoy live performances from Ballet Folklorico Sol Del Desierto, and live music from Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, and Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez.

There will also be lawn games for the kids, mechanical bull rides, food, and an outdoor beer garden.  

Admission is free - Bring chairs and blankets for seating. No coolers are allowed.

Cynthia White

