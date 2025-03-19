Potential Medicaid cuts creating uncertainty for Palm Springs family

The potential for trillions of dollars to be cut from Medicaid and Medi-Cal programs have some Coachella Valley residents on edge, after the House passed a budget with orders to cut billions of dollars in spending.

Local leaders are now sounding the alarm that these cuts could impact crucial healthcare programs, with 1 in 5 Americans covered by Medicaid.

Speaking exclusively with News Channel 3 this week, Raul Ruiz said, “They've ordered different committees to cut up to $1.5 trillion,” Ruiz said. “The math doesn’t add up. There will be a deficit in addition to this tax cut. But as part of that, they’re looking at making drastic cuts to Medicaid.”

The Levels, a Palm Springs family, are also growing weary over the proposed changes.

For 20 years, Keeley Level has provided in-home care to her husband after he suffered a stroke. Without Medicaid, she says their family would lose that opportunity.

