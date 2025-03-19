PSP announces new partnership with Desert Arc for inclusive community employment

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs International Airport is announcing a new five-year partnership with Desert Arc to foster and support inclusive community employment.

With the partnership, Desert Arc will provide key services for keeping the airport beautiful for it's visitors. These jobs include ground maintenance, landscaping and trash removal. Officials said having Desert Arc community members as employees as the airport reinforces the airport's commitment to inclusivity and community stewardship.

The workers from Desert Arc are more than just that, they are dedicated to providing a service and keeping up with the airport landscape. The five employees will work year-round, seven days a week, maintaining the courtyard and surrounding areas.

The five-year agreement is fully funded by the airport, allocating $320,000 annually for labor and materials. Airport officials said no local tax-payer dollars are used.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from PSP and Desert Arc officials on the importance of this partnership to foster inclusivity in the Palm Springs Community.