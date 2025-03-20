California temporarily eases generator rules amid emergencies

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Due to a state of emergency, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is temporarily easing restrictions on portable generators.

CARB says there’s a shortage of state-certified generators in some areas because of increased demand from wildfires.

To address this, CARB announced in January, it's allowing the sale of generators that meet U.S. EPA standards, even if they don’t meet California’s emissions rules.

This temporary rule lasts until June 30, 2025.

Gas-powered generators are being phased out as part of California’s plan to reduce emissions and transition to zero-emission equipment by 2028.

With Thursday's earthquake in Borrego Springs as a reminder, generators can be critical in emergencies, providing backup power during outages.

News Channel 3’s Shay Lawson breaks down how this change will impact the community—tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.