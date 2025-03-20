Skip to Content
“The birds are back,” Living Desert set to reopen bird habitats after avian flu precautions

Published 2:52 PM

Protective netting has taken place over the last few months at several Living Desert Zoo and Gardens bird habitats.

Officials said some animals have stayed in their habitats with netting while others have been taken off-site to be quarantined. It depends on how vulnerable they are to the bird flu.

News Channel 3's Athena Jreij speaks with zoo staff, she'll have some good news to share. Watch the report at 5 and 6 p.m.

