FIND Food Bank helps residents sign up for outreach programs

FIND Food Bank is helping residents apply to CalFresh and other programs to help them become more independent.

While the FIND Food Bank's mobile food markets help get food into people's fridges, they help locals apply to outreach services.

Lorena Marroquin, FIND's Vice President of Community Impact, says the services provides medical benefits, utility assistance, rental assistance, or any public benefit that they might need to help them.

It helps serve children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

You can make an appointment to see if you qualify through the outreach team on the food bank's website or call (760) 775-3663.



The outreach team can help answer any questions and provide more information on the services.

