Funds in Emergency Housing Voucher Program running low

Published 10:30 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The federal Emergency Housing Voucher Program is running out of money. The five billion dollar pandemic era funding could impact over 60,000 renters, including renters in the Coachella Valley.

Right now, the County of Riverside is assisting 300 households - 58 of those households in the Coachella Valley - for at least two more years. However, these numbers will stand, as officials at the Riverside County Housing Authority say that the Authority is not accepting any new referrals or participants for issuance of emergency housing vouchers.

Experts warn that if the money ends, it could lead to a sharp rise in homelessness.

