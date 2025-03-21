Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival hosts a gourmet luncheon

PALM DESERT, CALIF. (KESQ) -- Calling all food and wine lovers. The Palm Desert Food and Wine Festival is in full swing.

With a four-day experience that will feature a diverse selection of mouth-watering eats, premium wines, hands-on cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, and much more.

This year’s event features celebrity chefs Antonia Lofaso, Aarti Sequeira, Brooke Williamson and more.

The event, produced by Palm Springs Life magazine, is in the El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert Premier chefs from near and far will share cuisine and beverage advice and taste tests throughout.

As the event is celebrating its 13th year, all attendees are also helping to support the Find Food Bank.

