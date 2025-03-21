Precautionary layoff notices creating fear among CVUSD staff

Layoff confusion related to Coachella Valley Unified School District's multi-million dollar budget deficit continues.

For months, CVUSD and Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza have worked to find solutions to the $44 million deficit, including laying off a number of employees.

So far, the school board has approved 48 certificate and 252 classified positions to be laid off. The exact employees apart of those cuts are still unknown.

However, the Coachella Valley Teachers Association says additional reduction in force or RIF notices were sent out to even more employees, creating a scare among staff that more layoffs are to come.

But, Dr. Esparza says that's incorrect and that layoffs won't exceed the board's approved amount. According to the superintendent, the district must send out precautionary notices to anyone that may be impacted by the layoffs while negotiations narrow down who will be cut. These layoff notices also account for seniority which can cause other positions to be moved around.

Esparza told News Channel 3, "By law we cannot move any employee without providing them a March 15 notice. So, we needed to provide several notices to ensure that we have the opportunities for staff to move into their positions based on seniority."

