Thermal Club takes on ‘massive endeavor’ of track, fan preparations ahead of IndyCar Grand Prix

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) – Preparing for 27 drivers and their pit crew is no easy task, but Thermal Club said it's ready to take on the challenge.

This isn't the first time Thermal Club has hosted IndyCar. Two years ago, the club hosted a test day and last year it hosted a million-dollar challenge. However, hosting a sanctioned race is even more of an honor, according to General Manager of Track Operations Nicholas Rhoades.

"It's one of the top race series in the country, and being able to host an event for them that's a full fledge event is kind of a big deal," Rhoades said. "There's a lot of tracks that have been around for 30 [to] 40 years that couldn't accomplish [this]. It's a massive endeavor."

Even with the slight knowledge of what to expect from prior events, Thermal Club Owner Tim Rogers said preparing the track still came with challenges.

"We had to have the right asphalt here, so it can have the freezing temperatures in, [and] the hot temperatures without cracking," Rogers said. "I didn't realize there's water tables eight to ten feet below us, so you can't dig down and make a track, you have to bring dirt in."

After perfecting the track, Rhoades had to make sure it was safe to drive on. He said IndyCar creates special circumstances for safety because of the high speeds.

"For IndyCar we have to make a lot more tire barriers," Rhoades said.

Creating tire barriers are essential to absorb energy created in high-speed impacts. The club will also have 50 to 60 firefighters on site incase any fires breakout from the high ethanol content of IndyCars.

The track preparations are important for the drivers and crew, but Thermal Club is expecting nearly 5,000 people to attend. Director of Member Services Lori English said having a place that entertaining and has a great view is key.

"It's all about every aspect of what the fans and the members are going to experience while we have our IndyCar race here from arrival to departure," English said.

Stay with News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m. for our 30-minute IndyCar "Get Revved Up" special on everything there is to know about the race weekend, including what it takes to prepare for the race.