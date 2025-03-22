Protestors raise support for local National parks, park rangers amid recent cuts

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)—A group of protesters gathered in downtown Palm Springs on Saturday to oppose the recent cuts to national parks.

The rally took place on the corner of Museum Way between 10 am and 2pm.

Advocates say they were there to fight for the rights of workers who were recently laid off in the latest round of ‘DOGE’ cuts.

They also say they hope to protect nearby lands for residents and tourists— including Joshua Tree National Park and the Chuckwalla National Park.

Nick Graver organized the protest, and he said he would like to see the government support more federally owned lands.

“We’d like to really see our government back up those lands with really strong support,” said Graver. “We’d like to see more conserved lands, we’d like to see more biologists, more park rangers on those lands supporting them. And instead of that, we’re seeing more attacks, and we are seeing the government try to cut employees take those biologist out of parks. Take those firefighters out of parks, take those park rangers out of the land so now the land is not protected.”

