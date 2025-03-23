Skip to Content
Fans show out for the first official Thermal Club Indy Car Grand Prix

Published 8:46 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - The NTT IndyCar Series is hosting its second event of the 2025 season and the first-ever race is taking place at the Thermal Club today.

27 drivers will compete in the race, scheduled for 12pm local time on FOX.

News Channel Three's Tori King will be in Thermal to get reaction from local fans who experienced the race in person for the very first time.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023.

