Eight displaced, three Injured after fire at Desert Hot Springs residence

Published 10:31 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Fire Department contained a fire to a garage at a single-story residence in Desert Hot Springs today.

Firefighters received a report of smoke coming from a one-family dwelling in the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue shortly before 5:50 a.m. Monday, according to an RCFD statement.

Red Cross assistance was requested for a total of eight displaced residents, the department said, while authorities transported two patients via ambulance to a local medical facility.

Another injured patient declined further care after a paramedic evaluation.   

RCFD personnel said they would remain at the scene for an additional two hours, according to the statement.

City News Service

