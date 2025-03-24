Experts advice local snowbirds to take precautions against squatters before leaving the Valley

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Squatters enter property they do not have ownership of, usually while the residents are away from the property for long periods of time. However, Lando Thomas, founder of the Squatter Squad said residents don't realize how serious this situation can be.

In California squatters have rights over what is known as "adverse possession." This means someone can claim ownership of a property they've occupied without the owners permission under specific circumstances.

With many snowbirds leaving the Valley in April and May, Thomas said it's important for them to take necessary precautions at their recreational vehicle, house, condo, apartment or rental property against squatters during the time they are gone.

Preventative Measures

Install security cameras

Install an alarm system

Regular property maintenance

"No Trespassing" signs

Lighting or radio on while you're away Gives the appearance and sound that someone is home

Lock your mail box Keeps squatters from sending mail to your home or obtaining information they could use to claim ownership

Secure all entry points

Obtain a "Trespass Arrest Authorization" with Sheriff's station

For more information from the Squatter Squad click HERE

