City Council approves lease for Golden Voice store at Palm Springs International during April

March 27, 2025 9:37 PM
Published 9:30 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Golden Voice will be expanding its promotions, marketing, and sales to Palm Springs International Airport during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts and Stagecoach Festivals in April.

On Thursday, the Palm Springs City Council approved leasing a space at the airport to Golden Voice, LLC to set up a shop offering festival merchandise.

The shop will be in the terminal throughout the month of April, a high travel time for tourists, as well as for festival goers from all over the globe traveling through the airport for a visit or to attend the music events.

According to the lease agreement, Golden Voice will pay the city $6,430.27 for the month, with a service fee of 20% of gross sales of merchandise during the term of the lease.

