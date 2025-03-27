College of the Desert Board approves policies supporting protection of undocumented students

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - There are new policies in place at College of the Desert to protect undocumented students.

This comes after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved two administrative procedures and a Board resolution on March 21.

Key provisions include:

Directing all law enforcement inquiries to Public Safety

Requiring valid judicial warrants for the release of any student information

Prohibiting inquiries about immigration status during admissions or enrollment

Establishing clear protocols for supporting students impacted by immigration actions

Maintaining support services through the Dreamers Resource Center

"Every student deserves access to education without fear," said Val Martinez Garcia, Acting Superintendent/President of College of the Desert. "These comprehensive policies ensure our undocumented students can focus on their academic goals with confidence that their privacy and educational rights are protected."

College officials say the policies align with California state law.