Palm Springs International Film Society ‘Filmmaker in the Classroom’ returns to local schools

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs International Film Society's "Filmmaker in the Classroom" series is returning to local schools.

The program offers an opportunity for high school students to interact directly with industry professionals. Multiple screening events were hosted this week at area schools.

On Thursday, over 30 students from six schools across the Coachella Valley were invited to Cathedral City High School for a screening of the short film, "Wednesday," and to participate in a question and answer session with Palm Springs International ShortFest alumni and television director Dan Willis.

Willis says film festivals are like museums, in that it's important for the community to take part in them. He continues, "...take kids to see the films; I feel that encourages young people, you know, to try out this medium - maybe it's for them."

Organizers say students are inspired to explore their creativity and passion for filmmaking beyond the confines of traditional education.