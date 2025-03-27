Rotary Club of Palm Springs organizes prom for Angel View residents

For nearly two decades, the Rotary Club of Palm Springs has brought joy to hundreds of Angel View residents with disabilities through having a special prom.

The annual event will be held this weekend at Cahuilla Elementary School in Palm Springs, and is planned to be an unforgettable and joyful experience for promgoers.

Organizers say it's a special night for the people who live at Angel View's residential homes throughout Southern California. There's music, photos, food, and dancing to make sure everyone has the special prom experience.

The Rotary Club says it's become their signature and most rewarding event.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Rotary Angel View Prom Chairperson Judy Bronstein about the event.