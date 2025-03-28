Behind the scenes as crews work hard to create top golf conditions at Mission Hills

Many people work extra hours this week to ensure world-class golf course conditions at the Gallerie Classic in Rancho Mirage.

Preparations for the Dinah Shore Tournament Course began earlier this month.

"This is essentially from 4:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night during tournament week. We're going to be working," said Jonas Conlan, Director of Agronomy at Mission Hills Country Club.

Managers say they're now making sure the course is cut to precision heights and watered accurately to ensure the greens roll true, not too dry or wet.

Matt Balesteri, Superintendent of the Dinah Shore Tournament Course says there's a lot of science involved.

"Some areas are too wet so we'll reduce the water some are just right some are too dry," Balesteri said adding, "So we might have to increase the water. As far as soils, it allows us to see how much available nutrients are in the soil that the plants can access or make sure we're not putting too much or too little. And lots of other things as well."

They even have an Agronomer who oversees all of Mission Hill's courses, monitoring chemistry, pathology, biology, and entomology-- which is the study of bugs and other insects.

He also studies the changing weather conditions to make sure the course stays in top condition for the players and fans throughout the week and weekend.

There's more to this story. Hear from some of the many people who make it happen on KESQ News Channel 3 tonight at 6:00 p.m.