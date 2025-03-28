Boy found dead in Salton City after going missing

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 17-year-old boy was found dead in Salton City after he went missing.

The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office got the call that the boy was missing on Tuesday night.

He had not returned from school and was last seen around 2 p.m.

Law enforcement joined forces to look for the boy, but it was not the outcome they wanted.

They found the boy's body Wednesday morning near Service Road and Harbor Road in Salton City, but by the time they found him he had already died.

There is still no word on what caused his death.

The investigation is ongoing.