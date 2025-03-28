EDD reports Riverside County unemployment rate dropped slightly in February

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - Riverside County's unemployment rate dropped slightly last month, according to figures released on Friday by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).

Based on early EDD estimates, the countywide jobless rate in February was 5.2%, compared to 5.3% in January.

This February 2025 rate was four-tenths of a percentage point below February last year, when countywide unemployment stood at 5.6%.

EDD posted the data outside of the usual schedule due to an annual statistical revision process done in concert with the U.S. Department of Labor known as "benchmarking," which is intended to improve accuracy of results.

The process is slated to wrap up soon, and the April jobless numbers will be released on schedule.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties - the Inland Empire - was 5.1%, down from 5.3% in January, the EDD shows.

Inland Empire payrolls shrank by the widest margin in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, which got rid of an estimated 8,200 jobs, mainly in retail, as outlets and suppliers continued cut backs after the holiday season shopping blitz.

Additional losses were recorded in the agricultural, construction, financial services, manufacturing and public sectors, which lost 1,700 positions, according to figures.

The health services and professional business services sectors expanded by 2,900 jobs, while miscellaneous unclassified industries increased by 300, data showed.

The information technology, leisure and mining sectors were unchanged.

The statewide non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February was 5.5%.