Langer, Percy tied for lead after windy first round of 3rd annual Galleri Classic

Wind was a factor Friday in the first round of the Galleri Classic in Rancho Mirage.

Players battled the elements on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club as gusts were steady from 11:00 a.m. through the end of the round.

After 18 holes, Bernhard Langer and Cameron Percy are tied for the lead at 5-under. Both players shot 67 to start their week in the desert.

Wind was definitely a factor in the first round of @GalleriClassic in Rancho Mirage. Gusts were consistent throughout the day, making it a difficult challenge for the @ChampionsTour competitors. After 18 holes, Langer and Percy are tied for the lead at 5-under. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/6UzMwRatmX — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 28, 2025

Langer was bogey-free with five birdies in his opening round, while Percy had two bogeys but seven birdies.

Click HERE for the full leaderboard.

Tournament play continues Saturday with the second round.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.