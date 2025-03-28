Palm Springs American Legion to host event Saturday for ‘National Vietnam War Veterans Day’

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Saturday, March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day - a day to recognize and remember the men and women who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

To observe the day, Palm Springs American Legion Post 519 will be hosting an event and dinner to celebrate and show appreciation to our local Vietnam veterans.

The event runs from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at 400 North Belardo Road in Palm Springs and will include music, entertainment, guest speakers, and a pasta dinner.

On Friday, News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about the event with Second Vice Commander of Palm Springs American Legion Lee Wilson, Jr., and event special guest speaker Scott Young.