Palm Springs Navigation Center announces positive impact made toward reducing homelessness

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – During the Palm Springs City Council Thursday night meeting, staff from Martha's Village and Kitchen and the Palm Springs Police Department announced there have been significant strides made toward reducing homelessness in Palm Springs.

Martha's Village and Kitchen created a three-phase program with The Palm Springs Access Center, Early Entry Facility and Navigation Center. Each program is designed to provide continuous support through a combination of essential services for people in need.

Here are some of the statistics provided by the Navigation Center:

The Access Center

Served 604 individuals

Over 17,000 services provided Includes showers, case management and transportation assistance.

2430 total case management services provided

985 housing placements and referrals.

Early Entry Facility

Has 50 beds and saw an average occupancy of 46 people per night

The average person stayed 17 days

31 people successfully exited including family unification and transitions to the Navigation Center.



The Navigation Center

80 pre-manufactured residential unites between three buildings

65 of those units occupied with 87 total people

They were able to place nine individuals in jobs

Five total exits.

Martha's Kitchen and Village and the Palm Springs Police Department said this three-phase program has made a measurable impact on the community.

PSPD's Impact Team reunited 41 individuals with their families and housed over 112 people outside of the Navigation Center. The team additionally cleaned up more than 20 large homeless encampments.

