Two arrested, accused of cargo theft from Union Pacific train stopped for repairs in Coachella

March 28, 2025 10:24 PM
Published 9:21 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Union Pacific officials are reporting the arrest of two people, accusing them of cargo theft from a train stopped due to mechanical issues on Thursday.

The train, carrying cargo, had been sitting on the tracks running through Coachella during repairs. At some point activity on the stalled train in the area of 53rd Avenue and Grapefruit Boulevard was reported.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene to find a number of containers and items from the train cars littered on the ground.

The people arrested have not been identified. Stay with KESQ for any new developments.

