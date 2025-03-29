31st Steve Chase Awards support HIV and AIDS mission

One of the Valley's biggest Gala's of the year, the 31st Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards benefitting DAP Health rolled out the "pink" carpet at the Palm Springs Convention Center Saturday.

Thousands attended the disco dancing frenzy for a good cause, supporting the Chase Awards mission of health equity and care for all.

The CEO of DAP Health, David Brinkman, says the event is to honor those who go above and beyond.

“Right now, DAP Health is caring for 88,000 people, primarily low income people who live in our valley for providing primary care, preventative care, and keeping people out of the emergency department. Our partnership with this community, allows us to make sure people are healthy and they thrive."

This year's honoree was Lynn Hammond who received the Partners for Life award.