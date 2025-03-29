Hundreds attend 2025 Palm Springs Trans Pride event

(PALM SPRINGS) Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley's Transgender Health & Wellness Center organized the "2025 Trans Pride: Empower and Employ."

Attendees celebrated and supported the transgender community inside the Palm Springs Pavilion. They had a chance to connect with future employers, discover a variety of resources, and enjoy drag queen performances.

Organizers say the transgender community remains the highest statistic in unemployment, job discrimination, and harassment.

“Trans people and trans rights are under attack legislatively and in the unfortunate culture war that is being waged against the American people currently. It's important to come together, celebrate and provide resources,” said Skylar Kardon, outreach manager.

The center hopes to expand and run Trans Pride in Riverside and San Diego next year.