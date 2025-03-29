SIG Alert issued near Indio after overturned semi-truck blocks traffic

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Around 6 a.m., California Highway Patrol issued a sig alert near Indio, warning of a overturned semi-truck blocking both lanes on interstate 10. According to Google Maps, interstate 10 is closed near the intersection of Highway 86 all the way through Cotton Springs Road, which is near Joshua Tree National Park. According to California Highway Patrol's incident page, traffic is being diverted through Highway 86 and is heading towards Coachella. Officials also warn residents to expect traffic delays in the area until the hazard has been cleared. We have reached out to authorities for additional information, but have yet to heard back.

