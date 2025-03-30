Coachella Valley Tesla owner speaks out after facing backlash over Cybertruck

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cybertruck owner is sharing his experiences in an exclusive interview with News Channel 3, after facing repeated backlash for driving his vehicle, including degrading notes, drivers repeatedly flipping him off and shouting slurs calling him a Nazi.

Michael, who chose not to disclose his last name for safety reasons, said he hopes by speaking out, he can encourage more dialogue and understanding.

"By vandalizing or even leaving notes on Teslas or making the assumption or profiling someone based off of a vehicle that they drive is wrong," Michael said.

Michael said he was recently running errands, when a woman placed a note on his Cybertruck.

He said after using 'Sentry Mode,'a security feature that uses the car's cameras to record activity around Tesla's, to identify the woman they engaged in a productive conversation.

"I hope that she took how our encounter went and shared with her friends that not everybody that's driving these vehicles is driving it for a political reason. We're literally just driving these vehicles because they're good vehicles," Michael said. "There's no politics behind it. It was a very eye opening and good conversation that we had."

Stay with News Channel 3 at 10 and 11 p.m. for the full report.